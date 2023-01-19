Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 170,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
