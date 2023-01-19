Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 3,126 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 170,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,099,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,305,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 275,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

