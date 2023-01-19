Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CEO Sells 22,149 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,974.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 160,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,960. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

