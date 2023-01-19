Inspirato (ISPO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.18 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.25

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 895 18 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspirato and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

