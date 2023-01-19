Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.83. The company had a trading volume of 637,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $374.69.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.