Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 173,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

