InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Gap Up to $59.31

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.31, but opened at $63.03. InterDigital shares last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 828 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

InterDigital Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in InterDigital by 34.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 49.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

