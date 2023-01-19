Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.32

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and traded as high as $36.22. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.