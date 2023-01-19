Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,032. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

