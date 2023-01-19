Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.9% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233,472 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5,653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 118,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 116,005 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.51. 615,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $374.69.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

