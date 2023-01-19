Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $277.88 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $374.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

