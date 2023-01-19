Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 316.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,138,000 after purchasing an additional 233,472 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 69.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.51. The company had a trading volume of 615,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $374.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

