Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,384,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 74,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

