Investors Buy Large Volume of Bank of New York Mellon Call Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 38,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 2,754 call options.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BK traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 7,211,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,015. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.