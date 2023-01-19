Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 66,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 253% compared to the typical volume of 18,895 call options.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in APA by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 88.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in APA by 3,836.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in APA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

APA Price Performance

APA stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 5,640,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. APA has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

