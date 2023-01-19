Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 7.8%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 201,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,089,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5,962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

