IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $589,299.09 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

