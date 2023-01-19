IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.45 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.34 EPS.

Shares of IRMD opened at $33.30 on Thursday. IRadimed has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $418.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 million. Analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IRadimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

