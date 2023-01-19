IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIX opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
