IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Up 1.8 %

IRIX opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.