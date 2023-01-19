iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $26,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,211,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 696,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.80. 17,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,174. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

