iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Presidio Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 160,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

