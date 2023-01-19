iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,121 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 162,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,132,301. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

