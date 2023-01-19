iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 890.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

