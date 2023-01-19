iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,283 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

