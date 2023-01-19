iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.55

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and traded as high as $29.82. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 304,321 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Italy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 592,694 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 372,430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 176,262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

