iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.31% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $250,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

