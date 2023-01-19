iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,270,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWL stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $91.93. 178,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,447. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

