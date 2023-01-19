iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MEAR stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.