iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV opened at $110.12 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.