iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IJR traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $98.32. 30,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,914. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

