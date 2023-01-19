iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Position Lifted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1,393.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,712 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 35,186,727 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

