Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,298,600 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 3,408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Italgas Price Performance

Shares of ITGGF stock remained flat at $5.71 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Italgas has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITGGF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Italgas from €5.80 ($6.30) to €6.00 ($6.52) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

