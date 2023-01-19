J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.45.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

