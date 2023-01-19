Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 983,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,918,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 226,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,654. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

