Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Trading Down 2.8%

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jiangsu Expressway from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Jiangsu Expressway alerts:

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.