Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 617,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jiuzi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Thursday. 468,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,663. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

