Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 7.5%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.95. 94,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,502,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares in the company, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,831 shares of company stock valued at $710,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Stories

