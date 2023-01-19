Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Update

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JBFCY remained flat at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0559 dividend. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

