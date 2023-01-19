Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 951,579 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 2.57% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,614,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

