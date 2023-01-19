Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 155,573 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $97,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 109,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 218,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

