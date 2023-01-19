Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $23.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,148 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $23,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

IXUS opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $71.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

