Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $9.95 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

