Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 21,648 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.79% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
ISTB stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- Why is T-mobile Down Despite Strong Preliminary Q4 Results?
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.