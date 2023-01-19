Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 21,648 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.79% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,280,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,075,000 after buying an additional 235,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.