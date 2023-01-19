Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 447 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 160,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 598,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after buying an additional 161,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 79.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 65,715 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

