JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €15.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.50 ($15.76) to €15.00 ($16.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.40 ($11.30) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.00 and a beta of 0.69. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

