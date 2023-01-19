KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KBH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

KBH opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

