Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €625.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €625.00 ($679.35) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($666.30) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays set a €610.00 ($663.04) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €690.00 ($750.00) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($728.26) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($565.22) price objective on Kering in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of Kering stock opened at €543.70 ($590.98) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €523.06 and a 200 day moving average of €510.19. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($453.70).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

