Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Sells $41,514.06 in Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $41,514.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,872,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,877,622.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $84,769.14.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 366,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,273. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,391 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 962,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Articles

