Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Up 3.1%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.70 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40). 25,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 18,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.39).

Kinovo Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The firm has a market cap of £20.30 million and a PE ratio of 660.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.69.

Kinovo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.