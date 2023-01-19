Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.
Kion Group Stock Performance
Shares of KIGRY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 19,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.79. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
