Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIGRY stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 19,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.79. Kion Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Kion Group Company Profile

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

