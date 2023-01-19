Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

KPRX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,915. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.26. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

